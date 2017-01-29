The youth wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), 19 Northern states‎, yesterday said over 900 churches have been lost to Boko haram terrorism in the North east.It therefore urged the Federal Government to rebuild the churches and also re-establish Nigeria Inter Religion Council (NIREC) with a view to curbing incessant religious violence in the country.Speaking after its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Gusau, Zamfara State, the youth wing Chairman, Evangelist Musa Misal, noted that demolished churches that needed to be rebuilt were spread across Gombe,Yobe, Adamawa, Borno, among others.The youths lamented “continued attacks on Christians in Southern Kaduna, Plateau, Benue, and Taraba communities”, stressing This carnage is no longer accidental”.They also called on the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-rufai, to treat both religions with equal rights and privileges in the provision of dividends of democracy.Meanwhile, CAN national leadership has urged Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to use his postion to address critical matters, especially killing of Christians.