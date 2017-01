Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi west senatorial district has said that President Muhamamdu Buhari-led federal government lacked agenda like previous administrations.Senator Melaye stated this on Wednesday while contributing to 2017 budget debate.“Truth be told, the 2017 Budget is too ambitious" and that "we borrow to swagger".He harps on Agricultural development.His Kaduna counterpart, Shehu Sani says he hopes the allocation to Education in the 2017 Budget will address the basic issues in the sector.