The Katsina State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has claimed that desperate oppositions were behind the death rumour of President Muhammadu Buhari.In the past few days, the social media has been awash with series of news claiming that the President had died.The Presidency, however, denied the claim saying Buhari was hale and hearty and having a vacation in the UK.In a bid to prove rumour mongers wrong, two set of photographs were released showing the President is on vacation and not dead.But rising from a stakeholders meeting over the weekend, the state chapter of the party described the rumour as a “pointer to the desperation that has overcome the opposition leaders in Nigeria.”In a 15-point-communique signed by the National Vice-Chairman, North West, Inuwa Abdulkadir, the party condemned the rumour, saying it is “callous, sadistic and inhumane politisation of the routine annual vacation of our dear President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buahri, by unscrupulous and unpatriotic opposition leaders.”The party urged the National Assembly from the North West zone to fully support Buhari in his effort to provide responsive leadership to Nigeria.It affirmed its support to the seven state governors in the zone towards economic integration of the region within the context of the North West Economic Cooperation and Integration framework.“The meeting appreciated the efforts of the seven state governors in the North West region in addressing the security challenges especially in the areas of cattle rustling, armed banditry and kidnapping. This effort has resulted in the region being one of the most peaceful regions in the country,” the communiqué stated.