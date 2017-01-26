



Senate minority leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio has said that the 2017 budget of President Muhamamdu Buhari-led federal government may end up as a budget of stagnation.Some senators have described the budget as ambiguous while Senator Dino Melaye described Nigeria as a country that borrow to swagger.Senator Akpabio made this known while contributing on the floor of the National Assembly over the 2017 budget debate.“The 2017 Budget might end up as a Budget of Stagnation instead of Growth", he said.Nigerian Senators have been debating on the 2017 appropriation bill submitted by President Muhammadu Buhari since Tuesday.