President Muhammadu Buhari will today attend the inauguration ceremony of Ghana’s President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo, in Accra.Buhari, according to a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, will join other Heads of State and Government to witness the swearing-in of the President-elect and Vice President–elect, Mahamudu Bawumia.“President Buhari once again congratulates Ghanaians on the peaceful elections and orderly transfer of power from an incumbent to an opposition candidate, and commends outgoing President John Dramani Mahama for his maturity and statesmanship,” it said.President Buhari will return to Abuja at the end of the inauguration ceremonies.