President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate removal and the replacement of the Executive Secretary and the reconstitution of the board of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRN).He has appointed a Chairman and a new Executive Secretary for the council.The sack of the former Executive Secretary Jim Obazee may not be unconnected with stepping down of Pastor E.A Adeboye as General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in compliance with the directive of FRN.The new Council as approved by the President has Mr Adedotun Sulaiman, MFR as Chairman and Mr. Daniel Asapokhai as the Executive Secretary of the Council.These were contained in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.The statement reads: “Mr. Sulaiman was a former Managing Partner/Director of Arthur Anderson and later, Accenture. He is a Chartered Accountant and a product of the University of Lagos and Harvard Business School.“Mr. Asopokhai is a partner and a Financial Reporting Specialist at the PricewaterHouseCoopers (PWC), Nigeria. He is a product of the University of Lagos and the University of Pretoria.” It statedPresident Buhari has also instructed the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment to invite the nineteen ministries, departments and agencies of the Federal Government and private sector organizations specified in the FRC Act to nominate members of the board of the council.