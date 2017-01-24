Buhari rejects senate’s recommendation for SGF’s sacking 1:19 PM 0 Latest News in Nigeria A+ A- Print Email President Muhammadu Buhari has rejected the recommendation of the senate for the sack of Babachir Lawal as secretary to the government of the federation (SGF). Buhari said his decision was informed by the failure of the senate ad hoc committee on humanitarian crisis in the northeast to give Lawal a fair hearing. More to follow… Share to:
