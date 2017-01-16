President Muhammadu Buhari has strongly condemned the terrorist attack Monday morning at a mosque in the University of Maiduguri(UNIMAID).A professor of veterinary medicine and four others were killed by the suicide bomber. Fifteen other people were injured.The President expressed sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the University Community, families of the victims and the government and people of Borno State.President Buhari Said the appalling attack on a revered place of worship and Ivory Tower shows that the perpetrators have no true understanding of Islam. He said their despicable acts of terrorism are cowardly, criminal, unjustifiable and punishable before God Almighty and the laws of the land.The President reassured communities in Borno and others in the North eastern part of the country that his administration will continue to ensure that terrorism never triumphs over peace-loving Nigerians. He reaffirmed the need for Nigerians to remain more vigilant even as the security agencies continue to use all means at their disposal to combat the remnants of insurgents and their sponsors.President Buhari wished those injured in the attack a speedy and full recovery, and comforted families of the dead.