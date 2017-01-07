President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a 14-member Federal Government team to renegotiate the 2009 agreement with unions in federal universities, federal polytechnics and federal colleges of education in order to ensure sustainable peace and industrial harmony in the nation’s tertiary institutions.The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, in a statement issued by the ministry in Abuja on Friday, said the renegotiation team would dialogue with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) and Non Academic Staff Union of Associated & Allied Institutions (NASU).The new team is headed by Dr. Wale Babalakin, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).Babalakin, who was adjudged the best pro-chancellor at the time of the negotiations in 2009, headed the agreement implementation committee then.The government team comprises the following:Wale Babalakin, SAN; (Chairman)M.M. Jibril, Pro-Chancellor, Federal University, LafiaNimi Briggs, Pro-Chancellor, Federal University, LokojaSenator Gbemisola Saraki, Pro-Chancellor, Federal University, OtuokeLawrence Ngbale, Pro-Chancellor, Federal University, Birnin KebbiPrince Alex Mbata, Pro-Chancellor, Imo State University, OwerriOlufemi Bamiro, Pro-Chancellor, Tai Solarin University of Education, IjagunRepresentatives, Federal Ministry of EducationRepresentative, Federal Ministry of Labour & EmploymentRepresentative, Federal Ministry of FinanceRepresentative, Federal Ministry of JusticeRepresentative, Federal Ministry of Budget & National PlanningRepresentative of the National Salaries, Incomes & Wages Commission (NSIWC)Representative of the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF)Meanwhile, Buhari has also approved the reconstitution of the governing councils of university of Port Harcourt and Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, which were dissolved following the recent crises that engulfed the two institutions.The new governing councils would serve for a term of four years, in the first instance, effective from December 28, 2016.