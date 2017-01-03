President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met behind closed-doors with the immediate past Edo State Governor, Adams Oshiomhole, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.Oshiomhole visited the President for the first time since leaving office last November.The ex-governor’s visit coincided with reports tipping him for the position of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), presently occupied by Babachir David Lawal, who is trying to clear his name from several alleged misconducts.Oshiomhole is also being touted for a ministerial job by political analysts and opinion leaders in the country.When State House correspondents asked him to speak on the purpose of his visit to the President, Oshiomhole said he was in the Villa to exchange pleasantries with President Buhari following the New Year celebration.