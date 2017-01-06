President Muhammadu Buhari will on Saturday, attend the inauguration ceremony of Ghana’s President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo in Accra.A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said the Nigerian leader will join other Heads of State and Government to witness the swearing-in of the President-elect and Vice President–elect, Mahamudu Bawumia.The statement further extends the President’s congratulatory message to Ghanaians on the peaceful elections and orderly transfer of power from an incumbent to an opposition candidate, and commends out-going President John Dramani Mahama for his maturity and statesmanship.According to the statement, Buhari is expected in Abuja at the end of the inauguration ceremonies.