President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to return to Nigeria from London on Monday, February 6, 2017.This was revealed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.The revelation is coming just as a picture showing President Buhari and Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun, together.The picture, which was purportedly taken at the President's current location of his 10-day vacation, is coming after growing concern of the President's health by the public.Adesina said: “The growing tension about President Buhari’s health is purely unnecessary. The president is just simply fine. I speak with people around him at regular interval.“For his age, President Buhari is fit and capable of paddling the affairs of the country.“He turned 74 last December and if you look at his engagement in the last two months, you will agree with me that it’s been very engaging.Remember his role in the Gambia issue.”My candid advise for those peddling the rumour is to change their mind and remain positive about this administration.”President Buhari left the shores of Nigeria a day before The Gambian former leader, Yahya Jammeh ceded power to Adama Barrow.