This was revealed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.
The revelation is coming just as a picture showing President Buhari and Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun, together.
The picture, which was purportedly taken at the President's current location of his 10-day vacation, is coming after growing concern of the President's health by the public.
Adesina said: “The growing tension about President Buhari’s health is purely unnecessary. The president is just simply fine. I speak with people around him at regular interval.
“For his age, President Buhari is fit and capable of paddling the affairs of the country.
“He turned 74 last December and if you look at his engagement in the last two months, you will agree with me that it’s been very engaging.Remember his role in the Gambia issue.
”My candid advise for those peddling the rumour is to change their mind and remain positive about this administration.”
President Buhari left the shores of Nigeria a day before The Gambian former leader, Yahya Jammeh ceded power to Adama Barrow.
I only see u adesina doing your job as dictated by your boss or job description. But the truth remains that all of u at aso rock is super confused as to what do right now. Nigerians are dieing of hunger and suffering. Why do i say confused, how can u say as a govt that u are attracting foreign investors when u have 6 differnet fx rates. For your information sir,there is nothing in Nigeria right now that gives the youth hope of a better tomorrow. Young talented nigerians who never thought of relocating are now scrambling for it. Pls let our leaders show transperency. If your enter any African shop in America you not find red oil, egusi,ogbono or other imported food stuff from Nigeria, they are all from Ghana. Pls govt should make kid easy for the masses. No economy survives without huge investment in small businesses.ReplyDelete