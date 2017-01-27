 Buhari is going about CHANGE the wrong way- Sen. Ben Bruce | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Nigerian Senator, Ben Murray Bruce, has stated that the Muhammadu Buhari administration is trying to effect change in the wrong manner.


"To paraphrase Barack Obama Change won't come if we keep blaming other people or other administrations," he said.

"We must be the change that we promised!" he added.

President Buhari recently exonerated SGF Babachir Lawal of corruption charges levelled against him. Senator Sani presented evidence of the deed.


  1. How can media houses and Nigerians continue to take this guy serious when it comes to business management, he collected loans to expand his supposedly flourishing entities only to default to the tune of billions of Naira.In a normal and ethical society or country,he would have been relegated to the scrapyard of irresponsible and incompetent entrepreneur and shut his mouth in disgrace

