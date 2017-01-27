To paraphrase @BarackObama Change wont come if we keep blaming other people or other administrations.We must be the change that we promised! January 27, 2017

Nigerian Senator, Ben Murray Bruce, has stated that the Muhammadu Buhari administration is trying to effect change in the wrong manner."To paraphrase Barack Obama Change won't come if we keep blaming other people or other administrations," he said."We must be the change that we promised!" he added.President Buhari recently exonerated SGF Babachir Lawal of corruption charges levelled against him. Senator Sani presented evidence of the deed.