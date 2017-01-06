President Muhammadu Buhari has finally bowed to various pressure by instructing for decisive measures aimed at bringing an end to the recurring acts of violence and destruction in the southern part of Kaduna State.The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu made this known in a statement on Thursday night.He said on the directive of President Buhari, the Inspector-General of Police was in the region on Saturday and Sunday to assess the situation at first hand.Shehu said in addition to the conventional policemen deployed in the area, a squadron of mobile policemen had now been stationed there.According to him, the Nigerian Army is also in the process of setting up two battalions in southern Kaduna while the military continues to carry out air surveillance across flash points of the area.He said Buhari had equally directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to carry out a joint assessment of the situation with the sister agency in Kaduna to determine the level of response required for urgent aid to the victims of the violence.The presidential spokesman said these measures should soon ensure the return of normalcy to the region.