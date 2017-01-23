This is the second time the President will be giving such an endorsement on Channels TV.
The first was in a goodwill message to the station on its 21st anniversary.
The President’s picture was posted in a tweet, as he was watching Sunday Politics on Channels Television in London.
The photograph of the President, was apparently released to douse rumours that he was ill in London.
He said: “Wherever I am, I keep up with news from home. Channels TV is one of my favorites. I’m proud of what the Nigerian media are achieving.”
