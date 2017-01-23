Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, has again given an endorsement to Channels Television, as his favourite.This is the second time the President will be giving such an endorsement on Channels TV.The first was in a goodwill message to the station on its 21st anniversary.The President’s picture was posted in a tweet, as he was watching Sunday Politics on Channels Television in London.The photograph of the President, was apparently released to douse rumours that he was ill in London.He said: “Wherever I am, I keep up with news from home. Channels TV is one of my favorites. I’m proud of what the Nigerian media are achieving.”