President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a plea to the Senate to reconsider its stance that Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Babachir David Lawal should resign.He has also urged the upper legislative chamber to confirm acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu, for the position, it was learnt yesterday.Acting on the interim report of its ad hoc committee on the humanitarian activities in the Northeast, the Senate indicted the SGF and passed a resolution that he should leave the government.A source at the National Assembly confided in our reporter that the President’s letter on the issues had been received by Senate President Bukola SarakiHe said President Buhari did not quite write a fresh letter re-nominating Magu but “merely asked the Senate to reconsider its earlier position on the nomination of Magu.“Mr. President’s letter is like a plea soliciting the understanding of the Senate in the consideration of the nomination of Magu.”The Senate on December 15, 2016, turned down Magu’s nomination as EFCC chairman based on a report by the Department of State Service (DSS).If the presidential letter is read today, the lawmakers are likely to go into an executive session to take a position before referring it to the relevant committee.A source said “high level lobbying has been going on since the rejection of the first submission.”He said: “Who says that the Senate cannot change its position on any issue. It is politics and nothing can be said to be sacrosanct in politics. It is all a matter of understanding.”