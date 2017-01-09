President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday approved the appointments of new heads for some agencies and parastatals in the aviation sector.The agencies are the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET), Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) Zaria and Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB).The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Transportation, Sabiu Zakari, announced this in a statement on behalf of Minister of State Aviation, Hadi Sirika.The statement reads: “Capt. Fola C. Akinkuotu is Managing Director, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA). Capt. Akinkuotu is a seasoned Transport Pilot, Flight and Aircraft Maintenance Engineer, Airline Chief Executive and a Trained Aviation Industry Regulator.“Prof. Sani Abubakar Mashi is the Director-General of Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET). A Professor of Geography with specialty in Environmental Application of Remote Sensing, Prof. Mashi is currently a Deputy Vice Chancellor at the University of Abuja.“Capt. Abdulsalam Mohammed is the Rector of Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) Zaria. An alumnus of the College. Capt. Mohammed is a renowned Civil Aviation Trainer and Examiner with accreditation by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority and the Federal Civil Aviation Administration.“Engr. Akinola Olateru is the Commissioner, Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB). He is an engineer of international repute; Olateru is a trained Air Accident Manager and Certified Safety Officer with Aircraft Maintenance Engineering licenses in Nigeria, USA and the United Kingdom.”