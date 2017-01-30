Apostle Johnson Suleiman of the Omega Fire Ministry Monday night honoured the invitation of the Department of State Services to interrogate him on his alleged hate speech.Though details of his appearance were sketchy, it was learnt that the fiery pastor appeared at the headquarters of the service at about 7:45pmIt was not clear whether he was followed to the venue by any of his followers but some persons seen with him were suspected to be his lawyers.It would be recalled that the committee Department of State Services Monday morning deployed a massive security wall around the premises of its national headquarters in anticipation of the arrival of the pastor of Omega Fire Ministries, Johnson Suleiman who was invited to appear before the service.