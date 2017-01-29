Social media was abuzz during the week when popular singer, 2face Idibia, called on his fans and followers to come out en masse for a nationwide protest against the government on February 5, 2017.The African Queen singer had posted a statement on his Instagram page titled, First Massive Nationwide Protests, in which he said, “A call for good governance. A call for urgent explanation into the reckless economic downturn nationwide. A call for nationwide protests as we say: No to the executive; No to the legislature; No to the judiciary…you have all failed us. We the people are tired. We can no longer continue with all of you. All your excuses and mistakes are not funny. We do not wish to continue with a system and government that is not working but afflicting the people. We the people of this country not living under the privileges of government allowances and remuneration have now accepted to take the bull by the horn to come out and protest this obnoxious and baseless policies and excuses of the government of the day…”However busty actress and politician, Funke Adesiyan disagreed with 2face when she took to her own Instagram page to write, “When people ask me why I joined politics, I tell them from the truest of my heart that it is because I got tired of how things were being done in my country. It’s not enough for us to protest, it’s more important for us, youths of this beloved nation, to get involved in governance. You could try many times before you achieve it.”In a similar vein, popular comedian, Bovi Ugboma, also stated that he would not be joining the protest which is already gathering momentum among entertainers. One of his followers on Twitter, Charles with the profile name, @slimmy2005, tweeted at him, “Despite all the support you get from the masses, you all kept quiet. If you don’t join the protest, we will boycott your shows. You are a greedy entertainer and it is time for Nigerians to see that there is nothing productive in your influence”Bovi quickly responded, “I am not joining the protest, and stop saying ‘we’ and ‘us.’ You don’t belong…my life is not governed by your opinions of me. I’m enjoying your tweets though. I’m thrilled when unintelligent people write well.”Another follower, Collins A. Difa, also wrote, “Selfish Bovi, prepare to go into extinction,” to which Bovi replied, “Selfless Collins, my extinction is better than your existence.”Apparently angered by his nonchalance, another follower, Vivian Charles blurted, “It is very obvious you are a pig and we are not surprised.”However, when Sunday Scoop put a call through to Bovi, he declined to comment beyond what he had written on Twitter. Meanwhile, Funke initially responded to our inquiry saying she was driving, and asked our correspondent to call back. Subsequent calls put through to her were unanswered as of the time of filing this report.