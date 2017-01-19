The Government of Botswana has taken the lead among all African countries to declare it no longer recognises Yahaya Jammeh as the Gambian President.According to a statement on its twitter handle, @BWGovernment, it said it no longer recognises Jammeh as The Gambian President.In the statement, Botswana said its decision is sequel to the adamance of Jammeh to peacefully relinquish power even against the will of the Gambians.The statement read thus:“RE: THE GAMBIA – BOTSWANA NO LONGER RECOGNISES MR. JAMMEH”“PRESS RELEASE Gaborone, 19th January 2017: Following Mr. Yahya Jammeh’s refusal to hand over power to the President-elect Adama Barrow, in accordance with the expressed will of the Gambian people, the Government of Botswana announces that it will no longer recognise Mr. Jammeh as the President of Gambia, together with his Government.”“This decision which takes effect immediately is consistent with Botswana’s position as articulated through the Press Release of 16th December 2016.” “Mr. Jammeh’s decision not to respect the will of the Gambian people undermines the ongoing efforts to consolidate democracy and good governance in The Gambia and Africa as a whole. This is also in direct contravention of the spirit and aspirations of the African Union Constitutive Act.”“The Government of Botswana therefore continues to appeal to the international community to do all within its power to exert pressure on Mr. Jammeh to hand over power in order to ensure a smooth transition.”