The Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has said that the bonds that hold Nigerians together far outweigh the differences that separate us.The Vice President made this known in a new year message on his twitter handle.Osinbajo thanked Nigerians for the opportunity given President Muhammad Buhari and to him to serve and that they are committed to improving Nigeria for all and for generation next.‘Happy New Year to the great citizens of Nigeria. ‘President @MBuhari and I are thankful for the opportunity to serve you. We are committed to improving Nigeria for you and future generations.‘At all times, we must remember that the bonds that hold us together, far outweigh the differences that separate us.‘Together, Nigeria will prevail!’