The Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, has condoled with the Government and People of Borno over the loss of lives and injuries resulting from rockets mistakenly deployed by the Nigerian Airforce.A mistaken attack affected an Internally Displaced Persons camp in Rann village of Kala-Balge Local Government Area of the state.The minister in a statement by his Public Relations Officer, Col. Tukur Gusau, on Wednesday described the incidence as “highly regrettable and could have been avoided”.“However, this is an isolated case which happens rarely in a theatre of battle,” Dan-Ali added.He prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the souls of those lost in the incidence perfect peace and also gives the bereaved family the fortitude to bear the lost.Dan Ali also prayed for the quick recovery of those injured, and assure the nation that the Armed Forces would apply extra caution in the conduct of its operations across the country.The minister said that he had already directed the military to carry out speedy evacuation of the casualties and render all necessary medical care to the wounded.He added: “The Defence Headquarters is already directed to conduct a detailed investigation with a view of making sure such ugly situation never happen in future operations.”