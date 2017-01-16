Many people are feared dead after twin bomb explosions rocked the University of Maiduguri in the early hours of Monday.No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but it is believed to have been carried out by the Boko Haram.Monday’s explosion is the first major onslaught on the university since the insurgency began over seven years ago.The Borno police spokesperson, Victor Isuku, confirmed the explosions but could not provide details.A source within the university said the first blast occurred at a mosque within the staff quarters at the time Muslim worshippers were busy concluding the early morning prayer.The second attack was said to have happened near the university’s 5th gate usually used by pedestrians.A female student, names withheld for security reasons, said her father was just lucky to have stepped out of the mosque before it went off.“But many of his colleagues like Professor Mani and other senior staffers have either been killed or badly injured. When we tried going to scene of the blast, everywhere was covered with shredded human flesh and blood. Most the bodies are being taken to the Teaching hospital while others were rushed to the school clinic”.She said soldiers have since taken over the scenes.The police public relations officer said the commissioner of police has mobilised his officials to the university campus.Witnesses said the mosque was completely destroyed.