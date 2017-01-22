Popular TV reality show, Big Brother Nigeria, is making a return today after a decade and will be aired on GOtv and DSTV.Big Brother Naija will feature 12 housemates selected after auditions in Lagos, Port Harcourt and Abuja.The housemates will perform a range of mental and physical tasks, and every week, the housemates will nominate other housemates for eviction. Every Sunday, the evicted housemate voted by the public will leave the Big Brother house, and at the end of the show, the housemate who has not been evicted will win a cash prize of N25million and a brand new KIA Sorento car.The presenter of the show is former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, and the voice of “Biggie” (Big Brother) will be Nigerian. As with all Big Brother shows around the world, the identity of Big Brother is a mystery and will remain so during and after the show.During the course of the 78-day show, the housemates will be visited by various Nigerian personalities, including musicians and performers.Big Brother Naija is an offshoot of globally successful Big Brother reality show. It debuted in Africa with the immensely popular Big Brother Africa.