Twelve young Nigerians, Sunday night, made a dramatic entry into the Big Brother Naija house, making a stop on the ceremonial stage where the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu prodded them a little on their expectations and game plans.The crowd of Nigerians at the Red Pepper studio, Johannesburg, where the show is being recorded, added verve to the night of revelations, as fans were eager to know which celebrity was among the contestants.It happened that a few guys like Thintalltony, a popular dancer; CocoIce, a burgeoning female rapper and Bisola, a notable actress in a Web series titled ‘Skinny Girl in transit’ were among the pick.There was also Efe, an indigene of Delta State who came with the naughty/comic character associated with Warri boys. He was the last to enter the house, giving the show the desired climax.The other housemates include, Bally, Gifty, Kemen, Marvis, Miyonse, Soma, TBoss and Uriel.The ceremony was spiced up with musical performances by K9, an RnB vocalist, the self acclaimed Mama Africa, Yemi Alade and Highlife crooner, Flavour N’abania.Yemi and Flavour both hit the stage twice during the show.As usual of twists on Big Brother shows, Biggie announced to fans that instead of the eviction which the housemates believe will see the exit of one of them this Sunday, two additional housemates will be added to the show.In a dramatic irony, the contestants will play for ‘likes’, in which two housemates with the least number of ‘likes’ will exit in a false elimination exercise that will proceed next Sunday’s surprise.The would-be winner will leave the house with N25 million and a brand new Kia Sorento.Tagged ‘See Gobbe’, housemates are expected to showcase their own unique brand as a Nigerians.The 11 weeks of twists, turns, laughter and tears that the show is made of started last night, broadcasting live in 45 countries from Nigeria through East, West and Southern Africa on DStv on channel 198 and GOtv channel 29 24/7.Headline sponsor of the show is Nigeria’s online retail store, PayPort