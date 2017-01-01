A group of civil war veterans that prosecuted the 30 months Biafra war between 1967 and 1970 has sent a save our soul message to President Muhammadu Buhari over their 38 months unpaid pension.The group, under the aegis of “Able Voluntary Retired or Discharged Ten Years and Above Military Service,” said the government ought to treat them as heroes for the nationalistic zeal they displayed as compatriots to unify the geographic territory of Nigeria.The national coordinator of the group, Ex-Sergent Kasali Busari, stated this in a statement issued and signed on behalf of the group in Ibadan.The statement reads:”It is rather unfortunate that the bulk of those First Republic of Nigeria 1963 (intake) officers and other ranks affected were those that really put down their lives to fight for the oneness of this our great nation whose democratic dividends is now being enjoy by Nigerians.“After our retirement on dischargement under the protected FMG published circular and decree of 1977 and 1979 respectively, we were not paid our military pension benefit, despite the fact that we made several representations to the past elected government.“After our inclusion in the Military Pension Board in 2015, we have not been paid after the General Military Pensions verification exercise for the past twelve months calendar of the year, while, the pardoned defunct Biafra retired officers and other ranks had been enjoying their military pensions entitlement under the same protected past FMG circular and decree circumstances services years of retirement.”