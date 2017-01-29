The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra has accused prominent Igbo politicians of sponsoring protests organised by members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra.According to MASSOB, though it was not against the peaceful protests by any group, it was important for IPOB members to stop their style of rallies in order to prevent further loss of lives.IPOB members have been staging protests in Port Harcourt and some parts of South-South and South-East, calling for Biafra and condemning the continued incarceration of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu.The MASSOB National Director of Information, Mr. Sunday Okereafor, told Punch that some leaders of IPOB were getting financial aid to organise the protests that had led to the loss of several lives.Okereafor stated that the protests organised by IPOB were always inciting violence.He described the use of the US flag during its (IPOB) last protest in Port Harcourt as a “deliberate” call for violence.He also alleged that some people were making huge profits from the continued detention of the IPOB leader.He said, “We welcome genuine protests like the ones always carried out by MASSOB. The IPOB protests are sponsored by politicians.’’Meanwhile, Spokesperson for IPOB, Mr. Emma Powerful, is yet to react to this claim at the time of this report.