The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), yesterday, warned Igbo people, especially the political class, to be wary of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, arguing that his recent romance with Igbo states is very suspicious.MASSOB leader, Comrade Uchenna Madu, said in a statement in Awka that Obasanjo had never hidden his dislike of the Igbo and wondered why he suddenly saw the need to be speaking in their favour.Madu said: “Obasanjo’s current political antics, romance and friendship in Igbo land is very dangerous to the political survival of Ndigbo in Nigeria. During his eight-year tenure as President of Nigeria, he consciously and willfully created political obstacles for Ndigbo.“He initiated several political frustrations against Abia, Anambra, Enugu and Imo states during the tenures of Orji Uzor Kalu, Chinwoke Mbadinuju and Chimaraoke Nnamani.“Obasanjo deliberately ignored Igbo land, leaving the area without infrastructural development. He witch-hunted our people politically and mesmerized Ndigbo by changing Igbo Senate presidents at will.“During his eight-year rule, he never visited Dim Chukwuemeka Ojukwu or showed concerns to his position as Igbo leader.“Obasanjo, as an enemy of Ndigbo, hated former President Goodluck Jonathan because of his brotherly treatment to Ndigbo. Jonathan did not see Ndigbo as a conquered people, but appreciated and acknowledged their leadership qualities and industrious nature.“During Jonathan’s tenure as Nigeria’s President, Ndigbo, for the first time, occupied key principal political positions, like Minister of Finance, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Petroleum Minister, Inspector General of Police, Chief of Army Staff, etc, and he upgraded Enugu Airport, which Obasanjo vehemently and wickedly opposed because of his pathological hatred against Biafra land.“Also during President Jonathan’s tenure, Dim Chukwuemeka Ojukwu was given due attention and his family was recognized such that a national burial befitting of a gallant military leader was accorded him. “We are, therefore, wondering why Igbo governors of Abia, Ebonyi and Enugu states are celebrating him by inviting him to commission projects in their respective states.”