Biggie named the trio are up for eviction on Monday evening after they got the most nominations from other housemates.Efe, the Warri boy would not have being on the list, but new Head of House, CocoIce decided to save Gifty and put Efe up for eviction.It all started in the Diary room when Biggie gave each housemate 45 seconds to nominate two potential evictees: Bally nominated Miyonse and Soma; Bisola nominated Miyonse and Gifty; Kemen nominated Miyonse and Soma while TBoss nominated Miyonse and Gifty.Also, TTT nominated Gifty and Miyonse; Uriel nominated Bisola and TBoss; Miyonse nominated Kemen and Marvis; Marvis nominated Miyonse and Gifty; Soma nominated Kemen and TTT; Gifty nominated CoCoIce and Bisola.Other are; Efe nominated Miyonse and TBoss and CoCoIce nominated Miyonse and Soma.In total, eight housemates nominated Miyonse, including his “girlfriend” , Tboss. She thinks he is a distraction.Gifty got four nominations, while Soma got three. No one mentioned Efe until Head of house, Coco-Ice swapped him for Gifty.