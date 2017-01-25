The Governor of Bayelsa State, Mr Henry Seriake Dickson, has invited all Permanent Secretaries, Heads of Ministerial Departments, agencies and other major stakeholders in the state for a meeting and the formal launch of the new ‘no work, no pay’ policy.It will be recalled that the governor had through the Secretary to the State Government, last week announced that he would launch the policy to curb the unfortunate trend of low attendance to official duties by most civil servants in the state and the issue of over bloated wage bill.In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Daniel Iworiso- Markson, the meeting and official launch of the policy is expected to take place on January 25.The event which will kick off at 12 noon, will hold at Chief DSP Alamieyeseigha Banquet Hall, Government House, Yenagoa.The agenda for the meeting as stated by Markson, reads “Absenteeism and payroll fraud in the State”.