Gambian President Adama Barrow has requested that troops of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) should remain in his country for the next six months.ECOWAS Commission President Marcel Alain de Souza, who revealed this yesterday in Abuja, said Barrow would go back to his country from Senegal as soon as it was convenient.He said the regional body was doing everything possible to ensure that Barrow return to his country.“He will go when he is sure that the country is safe for him,” de Souza said.He noted that the ECOWAS force must be sure that there is no stockpiling of arms.Barrow, according to the president of ECOWAS Commission, also requested that sufficient force be on ground for the next six months.On the request of amnesty by former President Yahya Jammeh, de-Souza said it was yet to be approved by ECOWAS, African Union (AU) and the United Nations (UN).He explained that such a request must get the nod of these bodies before it can be granted, stressing that the blanket request of the former president, which includes his family members, supporters and aides would have to follow UN procedures.The ECOWAS Commission boss hinted that the former strongman might not get all what he requested for, as he cannot be guaranteed anything outside what any other citizen in the country gets.He stressed that the constitution and the laws would have to be enforced as the UN, AU and ECOWAS have to validate his request.The ECOWAS has told President Barrow not to witch-hunt his predecessor.The regional body advised that the issue of unifying and rebuilding of the country should be paramount.Also yesterday, the Gambian National Assembly revoked a state of emergency declared by Jammeh in an attempt to stay in power.