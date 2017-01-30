Barcelona are demanding for goal-line technology to be used in La Liga, after they were wrongly denied a goal in their 1-1 draw with Real Betis on Sunday.Betis had taken the lead in the second half through Alex Alegria. Barca thought they had drawn level, when Aissa Mandi attempted to clear a Jordi Alba shot off the line.The goal was ruled out by referee Hernandez Hernandez, but replays showed the ball had completely crossed the line.Barcelona manager Luis Enrique refused to blame the match officials, but instead called for technology to be brought in.“I have seen the photo [of the chance] and I will say what I have always said: that referees need help,” Enrique said after the match.“Whether that’s with video technology or anything else available to them — and I say it for decisions which favour us and which go against us.”The La Liga champions eventually equalized in the final minute of the match.Goal-line technology is already used in every other major European league and Aleix Vidal, who delivered the cross which led to the chance, says its introduction in Spain would mean situations like this would be easily avoided.“You can see that the ball does go over the line,” he told reporters.“It’s a really big mistake, but the fault doesn’t lie with the referees. If goal-line technology was used, this wouldn’t happen.“It was clear, the Betis defender’s body was completely inside [the net].”Luis Suarez added that “the ball was clearly a metre over the line,”