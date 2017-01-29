Brothers Jordan and Andre Ayew scored for Ghana as they reached the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals Sunday with a 2-1 win over the Democratic Republic of Congo in Oyem.Jordan opened the scoring after 63 minutes of a tight, bruising quarter-final in northern Gabon and Andre put Ghana ahead again from a 78th-minute penalty.They are sons of Ghana football legend Abedi ‘Pele’ Ayew, ranked among the greatest African footballers of all time. Between the Ayew goals, Paul-Jose Mpoku levelled for DR Congo with a swerving shot on 68 minutes. Ghana, seeking a first Cup of Nations title since 1982, will play Cameroon next Thursday in Franceville for a final place.