Former Vice President and All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain Atiku Abubakar has described the outgoing national General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, as a unique inspirational leader, whose influence cuts across tribe, class and religion.Atiku said in a statement by his Media Office in Abuja that the religious leader’s influence on many Nigerians over the past four decades was overwhelming.“Some of the most prominent personalities Nigeria has been blessed with have been those who learnt from the pulpit of Pastor Adeboye. A most recent example is our current Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo,” he said.He hailed the efforts of Pastor Adeboye, which clearly went beyond the normal expectations for a preacher, such as his active participation in the war against Human immunodeficiency virus infection and Acquired immune deficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS) in Nigeria, which saw him featuring in an anti-AIDS advert that was aired on national television.Atiku hailed the role that the cleric played as a converging figure for other religious leaders in Nigeria.“Pastor Adeboye is the kind of religious leader I pray that we see more of in Nigeria. He is a man beloved, and who loved one and all without discrimination,” he said.