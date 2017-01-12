Two-time African Women’s Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala has denied media reports that she is on the verge of dumping Arsenal Ladies to join an unnamed club in China.Nigeria striker Oshoala, through her media representative Tobi Onayade, revealed to Completesportsnigeria.com that she has not considered leaving England at the moment and she is focused on preparing for the coming Women’s Soccer League season.The former Liverpool forward failed to hit top form for the Gunners Ladies last season scoring only twice in 13 appearances in the league.“Asisat is not leaving Arsenal even if there are offers,” Onayade told Completesportsnigeria.com on Wednesday. “Her focus is to prove a point at Arsenal this season in England after her slow start.“At 22 why would she opt for China because of the financial gains now? No, she’s fast becoming a brand that will earn more on and off the pitch.”With Oshoala in the Arsenal Ladies squad last season, they finished third in the Women’s Super League table behind winners Manchester City and Chelsea.Arsenal Ladies will begin their Football Association Women’s Super League season with a home clash against Notts County LFC in April.