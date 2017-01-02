Arsenal boss, Arsene Wenger, has called on Alex Iwobi to add goals to his game.Iwobi was in fine form for the Gunners on New Year’s Day, scoring the second goal as they defeated Crystal Palace 2-0 at the Emirates.After the match, Wenger praised the Nigerian’s “exceptional” abilities as a playmaker, after he filled in for the sick Mesut Ozil.It was his first Premier League start in the no. 10 role, as Wenger usually deploys him on the wings.“I think he had a very good game, on top of that now he starts to score goals,” Wenger said afterwards.“His quality of pass, of availability, is exceptional for a young boy. It lacked a little bit quality of reception in dangerous areas.“And I hope that these goals he scores now will give him the taste as well to go [into positions] where he can finish it off. Scoring goals is always a science, when a guy starts to score goals in training they come in games. And he has that now, in training he starts to score goals. I’m sure he will score as well in the games.”