The FA has handed Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, a four-match touchline ban, after he admitted a charge of misconduct.Wenger was sent off by referee Jon Moss, after his protests following a penalty awarded to the visitors, in the third minute of stoppage time.The Gunners boss continued to watch from the tunnel and was ushered away by Taylor. He was then seen throwing his arms towards Taylor, before going down the tunnel.The 62-year-old was officially charged for his actions on Monday.He was also fined £25,000 for his actions.“It was alleged that in or around the 92nd minute, he used abusive and/or insulting words towards the fourth official,” an FA statement said.“It was further alleged that following his dismissal from the technical area, his behaviour in remaining in the tunnel area and making physical contact with the fourth official amounted to improper conduct.”Wenger will miss this weekend’s FA Cup clash against Southampton, Tuesday’s game against Watford and next weekend’s crucial top-of-the-table clash against Premier League leaders Chelsea, followed by a home game against Hull.