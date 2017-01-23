Former Premier League referee, Graham Poll, has called for Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, to be handed a lengthy ban for shoving fourth official Anthony Taylor, during their 2-1 win over Burnley on Sunday.Wenger was sent off by referee Jon Moss, after his protests following a penalty awarded to the visitors, in the third minute of stoppage time.The Gunners boss continued to watch from the tunnel and was ushered away by Taylor. He was then seen throwing his arms towards Taylor, before going down the tunnel. Wenger has since denied pushing Taylor.Writing in his DailyMail column, Poll said: “Jon Moss often attracts criticism but it was one of his assistants, Andy Halliday, who was at the centre of the big decisions at the Emirates on Sunday. First up, there was Granit Xhaka’s third red card of the season — and second for Arsenal — for a ‘scissors’ tackle on Burnley’s Steven Defour. The actual contact wasn’t extreme but it endangered the safety of the opponent and Moss was absolutely correct to dismiss him after being advised by Halliday.“Then, Moss had the easiest decision of the day when Francis Coquelin clearly brought down Ashley Barnes for Burnley’s penalty. Inexplicably, Arsene Wenger went berserk and was asked to leave the technical area. He reluctantly did so but tried to stay in the tunnel which he is not permitted to do. Fourth official Anthony Taylor advised him to move at which point Wenger appeared to shove Taylor. He must face a lengthy touchline ban. Wenger and his team have benefited from plenty of close calls by officials this season and he should have remembered that and stayed calm.“There was more fortune for them in the last minute as Laurent Koscielny was fouled in the penalty area by Ben Mee. Halliday again assisted an unsighted Moss and indicated the foul but replays showed he had missed that Koscielny was in an offside position as Sanchez crossed.”