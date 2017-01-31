Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, has ruled out a move for Real Madrid striker, Karim Benzema, in the January transfer window but has hinted at a summer switch.The France international has long been linked with a move to the Emirates and recently there were rumours that Madrid were offering him to the Gunners.When asked about the stories during his Monday press conference ahead of Tuesday’s Premier League against Watford, Wenger said: “Because he is French and maybe there is a bit of noise that he could leave Madrid.“There is no need for us to buy any strikers.“On our front, we have a big squad and don’t need to buy.“I believe that numbers and quality wise we have what is required.”When pushed on whether he could move for Benzema in the summer, however, Wenger continued: “In the summer window? That’s not my worry at the moment. My worry is the next game against Watford.”