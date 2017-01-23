The Football Association has charged Arsene Wenger for misconduct for allegedly using abusive language towards the fourth official in Sunday's encounter against Burnley.The Arsenal manager was sent off in injury time for seemingly ranting at and later on pushing the fourth official after Burnley were awarded a penalty, having previously been angered by Anthony Taylor signalling seven added minutes.The Gunners had taken the lead through Shkodran Mustafi but saw Granit Xhaka sent off in the second half for a harsh tackle on Steven Defour.Burnley were given a spot kick after Francis Coquelin slid in on Ashley Barnes. Andre Gray pulled Burnley level by converting the penalty, but Alexis Sanchez scored one for Arsenal in the 98th minute.Wenger apologised for the way he acted, saying: "I regret everything. I should have shut up and gone in and gone home, basically, and I apologise for that."It was nothing bad. I said something that you hear every day in football. But overall, nine times out of 10 you do not get sent to the stands. But if I am, I am. And I should have shut up completely."And the FA have opted to open proceedings against the 67-year-old."It is alleged that in or around the 92nd minute, he used abusive and/or insulting words towards the fourth official," a statement on the governing bodies website read. "It is further alleged that following his dismissal from the technical area, his behaviour in remaining in the tunnel area and making physical contact with the fourth official amounted to improper conduct."He has until 6pm on 26 January 2017 to respond to the charge."It was Burnley manager Sean Dyche who had more to complain about with regards to the officials. Arsenal's last second penalty came as a result of a high boot from Ben Mee on Laurent Koscielny, though the French defender was offside.He said: "That's a bizarre, unfortunate twist of fate, for sure. You can't believe the decision ... He's offside, simple as that."While Dyche was left with a "bad taste" in his mouth from the decision, Wenger insisted "it was a penalty and a red card".