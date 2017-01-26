Due to the fact that Southampton will play in this season’s EFL Cup final, having beaten Liverpool in the semi-finals, Arsenal’s league game against the Saints will have to be rescheduled.
The game was set for Saturday February 25th, but with Southampton in action on the Sunday at Wembley, it will be postponed until later in the season.
Arsenal won the previous league encounter 2-1 in October thanks to a Laurent Koscielny overhead kick and an injury time penalty from Santi Cazorla, but went out of the EFL Cup in November losing 2-0 at the Emirates.
