Capture of Camp Zero in Sambisa is akin to capturing the Capital City of a country. Camp Zero was the Capital SPOT of Boko Haram in Sambisa📝 — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) January 16, 2017

The convener of the Bring Back Our Girls, BBOG group, Oby Ezekwesili, has hinted that the Nigerian Army has not captured Sambisa Forest in Borno State as widely held.Ezekwesili, who said the Sambisa forest was 18 times as large as Lagos State, noted that the capturing of Boko Haram stronghold, Camp Zairo, by the military in December last year, was not the same as capturing the dreaded Sambisa forest.She made this known after she joined on a guided tour to the forest, on the invitation of the Federal Government.She wrote on her Twitter handle @obyezekwesili: “The famous Camp Zairo in Sambisa?“Well, it turns out that capturing Camp Zairo is NOT equal to capturing Sambisa.“It is just a spot in there.”