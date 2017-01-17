Ezekwesili, who said the Sambisa forest was 18 times as large as Lagos State, noted that the capturing of Boko Haram stronghold, Camp Zairo, by the military in December last year, was not the same as capturing the dreaded Sambisa forest.
She made this known after she joined on a guided tour to the forest, on the invitation of the Federal Government.
She wrote on her Twitter handle @obyezekwesili: “The famous Camp Zairo in Sambisa?
“Well, it turns out that capturing Camp Zairo is NOT equal to capturing Sambisa.
“It is just a spot in there.”
Capture of Camp Zero in Sambisa is akin to capturing the Capital City of a country. Camp Zero was the Capital SPOT of Boko Haram in Sambisa📝— Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) January 16, 2017
Confusing or are you people just misinforming Nigerians; whichever is the case, we are watching as events unfoldingReplyDelete