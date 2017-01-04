Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Leo Irabor on Wednesday, paraded ten Boko Haram suspects, who were said to have surrendered and handed themselves to the Nigerian military.The General said, the suspects, have undergone deradicalization process, adding that, although they have committed crimes against the Nigerian state, their willingness to surrender shows that they want to become responsible members of the society again.General Irabor also said that the theatre command has made several arrests within last week and cleared a lot of villages across the north-east.He said the troops has also run down three suspected suicide bombers today in Madagali town of Adamawa state in the cause of the military operation in that part of the state.The General also confirmed the arrest of the Chairman of MAFA local government area who harboured a top Boko Haram commander and his father at his resident in Maiduguri, as well as the Vice Chairman of Kaga local government area, who was also alleged to have been involve in cattle rustling.