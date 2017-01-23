Governor Ayo Fayose has questioned Senator Buruji Kashamu's right to question his election as the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum.Speaking through his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, asked Kashamu to stop interfering in other people’s business.He said, “Even as we have elected not to take issue with the senator, I think Nigerians should ask him whether he is a governor. What is the business of a senator, who is not even a principal officer in the Senate with who becomes the chairman of Governors’ Forum?“If he wants to have a say on who becomes the chairman of Governors Forum, he should also try and become a governor like Governor Ayodele Fayose, and a respected, forthright, committed party man and a courageous one too.“As it is now, he is not a governor and he has never been a governor, and as such does not know how the PDP Governors’ Forum operates. He therefore lacks moral right to comment on who becomes the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum.”