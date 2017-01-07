The Federal Government on December 5th, 2016 announced that effective January 1st, 2017 that car importation through the land borders will be prohibited and this, we all know, will make the price of “Tokunbo” cars skyrocket.The alternative for the common man like you and I is to purchase a “Nigerian-Used” vehicle.When purchasing a “Nigeria-Used” vehicle, there are things to consider before spending that hard-earned money of yours.Trust is believing and accepting what uncle Chika tells you about the car you intend to purchase. Many people have fallen victim to purchasing faulty cars – or landed into police “wahala” due to trust and then neglecting to carry out due diligence.This is the important part when it comes to purchasing a “Nigerian-Used” car. After you physically check the car to be sure it meets your taste, the next thing to do is to do a mechanical check using an experienced and trusted mechanic.a. Check transmission (gear)b. Speedometerc. Engine capacity, V6 or 4-plug bearing in mind the fuel consumption varies.d. If possible, scan with a vehicle scanning device (Obd2 Scan tool). Note: OBD means On-board diagnostics.e. AC (very important in this our Obodo Nigeria)f. Sound systemg. Tyresh. Shock AbsorberBe sure to check to vehicle VIN online. Just Google Free online VIN check. Insert the VIN number and a detailed history will be shown “unto thee”. If the vehicle was stolen, it will be recorded too.VEHICLE LICENSE HISTORY! I had to repeat this in upper case because I once fell victim to this. I purchased a vehicle from an army officer who didn’t renew his license for 3 years after it expired. He drove it freely around Lagos and environs without any “wahala” as we know dem no born anybody well to stop oga for road. I purchased the vehicle without checking and guess what? Gobe! I had to pay for the 3-years license before I was able to do my change of documents.Don’t be like Promise, verify before you pay!There is an offer too good to be true and the agent or seller is saying “Oga, you no wan buy because one bros wan pay money ooooo”. Don’t give in until you have done 1, 2, 3 & 4. Remember, inflation is at 18.48% according to National Bureau of Statistics report for November 2016; hence, you can’t be spending this money like you are Dangote’s offspring.