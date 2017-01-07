The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State has accused the Rivers State Government of destroying the careers of six officers dismissed from the Nigeria Police Force.The Police High Command announced the dismissal of one Inspector and five Sergeants from the Force for their alleged unethical conduct during the December 10th rerun legislative election in Rivers state.The Rivers State Government has since condemned the sack of the operatives and accused the police of doing the bidding of the APC government.Meanwhile, a Chieftain of the APC and one time Chairman of Emohua Local Government Area in Rivers State, Godstime Orlukwu said the APC should not be dragged into the misfortune of the police officers.Orlukwu said his political party, APC was not an arm of government that takes decisions for the police.He said the officers were recalcitrant and were punished for violating rules, just as he cautioned the PDP in the state against accusing the APC of the woes of the police officers.According to him, “What the PDP and the Rivers state Government are saying is complete balderdash. The APC does not run the Nigeria Police.“The Nigeria Police Force is an autonomous institution which derives its powers from the Federal Republic of Nigeria.“If the police finds some of its officers culpable, they are bound to their decision strictly based on their Laws.“The All Progressives Congress is a party rooted in Progressive politics and decency. There is no reason whatsoever for us to meddle into the activities of the police.”