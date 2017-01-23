The All Progressives Congress in Ondo State says Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State lacks decorum to function as the Chairman of Governors’ Forum of Peoples’ Democratic Party.APC, in a statement on Monday by its Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Adesanya, said Fayose’s emergence showed that the “PDP is lacking in men and women of proven integrity”.“PDP is on a voyage of total destruction and abandonment with the emergence of uncultured governor like Mr Fayose that lacks decorum, whose past records, attitude and public utterance are seen as affront.“It shows PDP is lacking in men and women of proven integrity with high level of mental alertness considering the enormous challenges facing our dear country as a result of the PDP’s 16 years of misrule.“It is unfortunate that Fayose, who was alleged to have beaten up a Judge in his state, who is seen to be suffering from `diarrhea of the mouth’ could be allowed to lead PDP Governors’ Forum.”He said that the PDP was in comatose under the leadership of the outgoing Governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, as the chairman of its governors’ forum.Adesanya advised the opposition party to criticise constructively in the interest of Nigerian democracy and to always propagate good leadership.