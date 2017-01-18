Apparently irked by criticisms of its violations of its own constitutional timelines, the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has finally kowtowed to demands to convene a National Executive Council NEC meeting where the decision to hold the party’s second national convention would be taken.
National Publicity Secretary of the party, Bolaji Abdullahi in a statement issued Wednesday in Abuja, said the decision to ensure that the convention holds not later than April was taken at a meeting of the National Working Committee NWC of the party held earlier in the week. “The National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will hold not later than April 2017”, Abdullahi declared.
He said the meeting of the NWC which was chaired by the APC National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, has outlined the processes leading to the National Convention which will commence with the Congress to fill vacancies in the State Party structures across the country.
The the party also described as regrettable, Tuesday’s accidental bombing of an Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Rann, Borno State. Party spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi in a statement offered “deep condolences to the families of IDPs and humanitarian aid workers affected by the unfortunate accident”. APC urged aid workers as well as the military not to be deterred by the incident.
The party also sympathised with the Borno State government, praying God to grant the souls of the dead eternal rest and the injured speedy and full recovery.
“Although Tuesday’s accident is regrettable, the Party urges humanitarian aid agencies not to be deterred in their noble and selfless mission to bring succour to the IDPs in the Northeast. “We also urge the Nigerian military to remain focussed on its ongoing final mop-up operation of Boko Haram terrorists in the North East so that inhabitants of the insurgency-ravaged areas can quickly return safely to their normal and productive lives”, APC advised.
