Ahead of the gubernatorial election to be held in Anambra state in November 2017, members of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), are set to commence registration of new members, as well as the re-validation of old members in order to begin aggressive mobilisation for the party.In a stakeholders meeting held in Awka, the Anambra state capital, the Chairman of the Registration and Re-validation Committee for Anambra state, Mr Chris Akomas, expressed joy over what he described as an impressive turnout of stakeholders.He said he was confident that the readiness and preparedness of the party members in the state for the one week exercise would ensure that the party expanded and is capable of wrestling power out of the hands of the incumbent All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).He went further to display the registration materials, while explaining that the party registration and re-validation exercise was for everybody and at no cost.However, the requirements included: two passport photographs, any identification card and physical presence for thumb printing.“This registration exercise is to update the membership of those of us that have been in the party all this while, those of you and others that started it all here that grew the party, and also those that joined us and have been working with us.“We would also open our hands to welcome everybody that wants to come in and become a member of the All Progressives Congress which is or pride today.”The leader of the party in the state and Minister of Labor and Employment, reiterating what the chairman had said, assured the party members that the exercise had nothing to do with dismantling its existing structure; rather it was to ensure that people who were joining, were accommodated through registration while old party members through re-validation, strengthen their membership.He however assured the party members that the hard times in the national economy would soon be over. “We won a national election. We are unlucky a little bit that the country fell into a recession. But entering a recession is like an accident.“If you have an accident, will you because of the accident say you want to die even when death is not there? Will you want to die? We are going to come out of this recession and all the strong ones, when the going gets tough, the tough keeps going.“We are going to go on and we shall do it with whatever we have including but not limited to our being patient, our being resilient, our being ready to do some more hogs.”The National Auditor of the party, Mr George Muoghalu, giving his opinion, also believes that “A lot of people want to come into the party.He then insisted that members must create an enabling environment for them to join and the only way you can be a member of the party is when you are registered.“So that is exactly what we are doing now, creating the opportunity for those who desire to be part of us but who have not joined us to be able to join us,” he explained.Dr. Chike Obidigbo another critical stakeholder, also shared his views in the area of the relevance of the party to the people in the state.