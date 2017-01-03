The All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for fulfilling the promise the Party made to Nigerians during the 2015 general election campaigns that safety nets will be provided to vulnerable Nigerians.Specifically, the party said government’s commencement of payment of N5,000 to. Some vulnerable Nigerians is both historic and unprecedented in the country’s annals. APC’s position was contained in a statement signed by its spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi which was made available to NE in Abuja.“The Party notes that with the commencement of payment of N5000 to one million poor Nigerians through the Conditional Cash Transfer scheme of the Government, the Buhari administration has demonstrated its commitment to the Party’s Change manifestoes which is couched on true transformation. “We recall that as part of its Social Investment Programme (SIP), the Government has begun implementing three other major campaign promises of the Party designed to provide jobs and lift the most vulnerable Nigerians out of poverty.These include: the N-Power Volunteer Corps which will provide jobs to 500,000 young Nigerian graduates; the National Homegrown Feeding Programme which has commenced in selected states, and the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP), which provides soft loans ranging from N10,000 to 100,000 to artisans, traders, market women, among others.“The APC views these achievements as historic and unprecedented in the history of Nigeria even as it assures Nigerians that the Government is committed and working hard to make significant progress on the economy, and other sectoral areas. “The Party acknowledges that the past year was a tough one for Nigerians occasioned by the economic recession but have confidence in the ability of President Buhari to design programmes and policies that will provide succour to the masses”, APC stated.